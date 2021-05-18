Golden Bears hosting basketball camps this summer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Young basketball players will have a chance to take their game to the next level this summer. The Men’s basketball team at WVU Tech will hold a basketball camp series.

The camp is open to kids ages eight to 14. Players will get to learn the fundamentals like passing, shooting, and more from Head Coach James Long and current players. They will also play games and participate in contests throughout the week to put their new skills into practice.

“This is one of my favorites of the year, just being with kids playing basketball when they truly love it and we are fortunate to have a group of guys that love it as well. I know it’s going to be joyous occasions for sure,” Long said.

Camps will be June 7-10, and July 26-29. They are limiting the camp to 40 players.

The day camp will be hosted in WVU Tech’s Van Meter Gymnasium (350 S. Kanawha St. | see the campus map). The event costs $125 per player, payable on the first day of camp. The cost includes a camp t-shirt.

Students will need to bring and wear a face covering when not in play.

Each camp session can accommodate 40 players, so spots go quickly. Sign up for the camp online. Questions about the camp? Contact Payton Sturm at posturm@mix.wvu.edu.