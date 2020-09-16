Golden Knights ready to play on new field

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Progress was made on a new field for the Golden Knights in McDowell County.

Mount View students will play on a new football field. Athletic director, Larry Barber said they are finishing up the last minute touches on the new field.

“You got the schoolboard up, all the electricity’s hooked to it, all the lights work. Just about everything’s good to go. We just don’t have the fencing in yet,” Barber said.

Barber said the new field has been in the works for a long time. He said the middle school football team will be the first to use the field.

