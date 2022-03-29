WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A pair of Golden Knights got the chance to keep playing on the gridiron.

Tony Bailey and Thomas Bell signed letters of intent on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Mount View High School.

Bailey signed with the Battlers of Alderson Broaddus and Bell signed with Guilford College out of North Carolina. Both said they are happy they have been given the opportunity to continue their football careers after high school.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to after a loss in the second round of the playoffs, but I got the opportunity to compete at the next level. And it feels great,” Bailey said.

Bell said he is excited and knows he is going to have to work hard.

“I was very excited because I mean like those new coaches and new players so. I mean, we all gotta fight for a spot,” Bell said.

Both Bailey and Bell said they’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete for a spot on their respective teams this fall.