Golf courses prepare for busy spring season

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– Saturday, March 20, 2021 marks the first day of spring and people are already starting to hit the outdoors.

Golf Course employees at The Resort at Glade Springs said spring is one of their busiest seasons as well. Throughout the winter months, employees cleaned the courses and made sure it was ready for the spring.

Kyle Long is the head golf professional at the resort.

“It starts to become our busy season with the weather changing and being an outdoor activity everyone is kinda getting the edge to get outside and be more active,” Long said.



Long said their two golf courses are available to the public. For more information you can visit their website.