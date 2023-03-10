WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – This summer golf will return to The Greenbrier for the first time in four years, and local businesses in White Sulphur Springs are excited to make a strong first impression.

LIV Golf, a Saudi-funded competitor to the PGA Tour, will tee off at the Greenbrier from August fourth through the sixth.

A lot has changed in White Sulphur Springs since 2019, the last time professional golf was played at The Greenbrier.

Many new businesses, like Big Draft Brewing, are hoping White Sulphur Springs’ revitalized Main Street can be a major attraction for golf fans this summer.

“The number of people that come through town obviously helps the small businesses. That influx of money and visitors just helps to pay the bills and to continue forward. Plus they take the message of the experience they’ve had and they move on and share that and it brings more people to the town,” said Big Draft Brewing Co-Owner David Bostic.

Bostic said Big Draft is planning to have live music events the weekend of the golf tournament, and they’ll be doing all they can to try to draw in the golf crowd.

He hopes visitors will appreciate the hard work that’s gone into turning downtown White Sulphur Springs into a great place to spend time.

“I hope they find that it has changed. Not only White Sulphur, but the surrounding area. White Sulphur went through some devastation as you know in 2016, but the community, the local businesses, the people that just care, really kind of worked together to rebuild,” said Bostic.