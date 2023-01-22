BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One of the greatest movies of all time has returned to theaters for a short time.

84 years after its release, “Gone with the Wind” is back in theaters at Marquee Cinema in Beckley.

The movie won ten Oscars at the 12th Academy Awards, including wins for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

Adjusted for inflation, “Gone with the Wind” is still the highest-grossing film of all time.

Moviegoers said could not wait to see the film on the big screen.

“It’s just exciting to see it in all of its glory, the way it was meant to be,” said Teresa Wayman.

“Yeah and it’s a lot easier,” said Kylie, Teresa’s daughter. “Like when you’re at home, there’s so many distractions that you can just get up and leave. Here, it’s like you really get to focus on that and you don’t have to worry about other stuff that is going on.”

“Gone with the Wind” will be in theaters for one more day on Wednesday, January 25th.