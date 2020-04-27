GOOD NEWS: McDowell County reports all positive COVID-19 cases recovered

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The McDowell County Health Department reported the 6th person who previously tested positive for COVID-19 recovered and is out of quarantine. All of the cases confirmed in the county have now recovered.

The health department added there are no active cases of COVID-10 in McDowell County.

All residents and staff at nursing and rehabilitation facilities have been tested at the request of Governor Jim Justice. The results are still pending.

While there are no active cases in McDowell County, the health department still urges people to follow social distancing guidelines.