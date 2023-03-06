GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Reader beware! You’re in for a scare! A revised scare that is.

According to Daily Mail, esteemed author R.L. Stine, known for the best-selling children’s horror series “Goosebumps” has announced his plans for a series revision before a major reprinting. More than a dozen books in the series have been edited to change references to mental health, weight, or ethnicity.

More than 100 edits have been made including changing references to a character being “cheerful” rather than “plump”, changing “crazy” to “silly”, and completely removing references to villains making victims “slaves.

Other notable changes include the Bride of the Living Dummy changes the ventriloquist dummy from knocking a girl unconscious using a “love tap” to a magic spell and the book Attack of the Jack-O’-Lanterns changes the description of one character, Lee, from being like “the rappers on MTV videos” to “tall and good-looking, with brown skin, dark brown eyes and a great, warm smile.”

Goosebumps isn’t the only series getting a revision; The James Bond series recently went through a series of revisions. The difference with the Goosebumps revisions is the original author, R.L. Stine is still alive and doing the edits himself.