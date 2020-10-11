GOP Rally held in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Many bared the rainy weather on Sunday, Oct, 11, 2020, to show their support for local candidates ahead of the November election. The GOP rally was held for State Republican Politicians to come and meet members of the community.

Chairman of the Greenbrier County Republican Party, Ben Anderson, said they took every precaution possible to allow this event to happen.

“We have our entire plan checked out with the local Greenbrier County Health Department,” Anderson said. “Everybody is provided a mask, all temperatures are checked at the gate. And we are really trying to make sure we keep people safe even the games we are providing people disposable gloves and hand sanitizer is every where.”

The politicians in attendance were State Senator Rollin Roberts, State Senator Candidate Jack Woodrum and Congress Woman Carol Miller.