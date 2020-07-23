Gorgeous Grandma Day observed in Rainelle

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There isn’t a day on the calendar where one thing or another is not celebrated. July 23 is no exception. This is the day to honor all women of a certain age, Gorgeous Grandma Day.

According to the National Day Calendar, this day “embraces the age of the nana.” It encourages all women to flaunt their granny attitudes with purpose and style.

Here in southern West Virginia, Meadow Garden in Rainelle is holding a special event. The staff adopted female residents to sponsor for Gorgeous Grandma Day. They will have a parade in front of their facility at 2:30 p.m.

Families are invited to drive through and see their loved one. It is a fun event for those residents at the facility who were quarantined due to COVID-19.

The day was first observed in 1984. It is meant to recognize the accomplishments and abilities of all women of a certain age whether or not they are a grandmother.