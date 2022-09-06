GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the Annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 to Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County for West Virginia’s celebration of the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show ever to be hosted in the state.

“Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of our great state and to showcase the uniqueness of our one-of-a-kind Summit Bechtel Reserve. Getting our kids involved helps ensure these traditions will be around for many years to come,” said Governor Justice.

West Virginia’s Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days was created to encourage interest in hunting, angling and wildlife viewing. This fun outdoor event gives the community an opportunity to learn about West Virginia wildlife management practices and how to enjoy outdoor recreation in a safe environment, while learning hands-on skills. This event is the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show, which includes presentations on snakes, falconry, wilderness search and rescue, and their newest wild game cook-off.

For admission, tickets and camping packages, you can click here.

General admission (full weekend): $10.00

Youth 10 and under (accompanied by a paying adult): free

Parking (full weekend): free

Adventure activities and camping options are available for an extra fee.

You can find the full event schedule and map here, and if you’re a vendor, the NHFD 2022 vendor registration information can be accessed here.

For more information on this event, please visit the website at https://wvdnr.gov/programs-publications/national-hunting-and-fishing-days/.