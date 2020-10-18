Gov. Jim Justice announces sponsorship encouraging drivers to use Safe Phone Zones

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 a sponsorship program urging drivers to curb distracted driving.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Parkways Authority partnered with Encova Insurance to create “Safe Phone Zones” on the WV Turnpike.

“We want every West Virginian to get out and enjoy the incredible beauty our state has to offer. But we’ve all got to make a real commitment to doing so safely,” Gov. Justice said. “That’s why I hope you will support our new Safe Phone Zones. These are spots where you can take care of any business you might have on your cell phone safely so that when you get back behind the wheel, you can put your phone away and put your full focus on the road, where it belongs.”

As part of a vital effort to encourage drivers to pull into a safe location to use their smartphones for calling, texting and accessing mobile apps, the WV Turnpike has designated its Welcome Center, Rest Area and Travel Plaza facilities as Safe Phone Zones. New, informative signs, sponsored by Encova, have been installed along the Turnpike leading to these facilities.

“Distracted driving has plagued our nation,” Encova President and CEO TJ Obrokta Jr. said. “We are proud to sponsor this program to help drivers throughout West Virginia be safer on the road.”

The WV Turnpike stretches 88 miles, from Charleston to Princeton. The Safe Phone Zones are located at: Morton Travel Plaza (Milepost 72 NB), Rest Area 69 (Milepost 69 SB), Beckley Travel Plaza and Tamarack (Exit 45 NB and SB), Bluestone Travel Plaza (Milepost 18 NB) and Princeton Welcome Center (Exit 9 NB and SB).



More facts and tips on ways to avoid distracted driving can be found at www.SafePhoneZone.com. For more information about the WV Turnpike and Encova Safe Phone Zone sponsorship program, click here. To join the conversation on social media, use #EncovaSafePhoneZone.​