Gov. Jim Justice details plans for $1.25B coronavirus aid package

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Gov. Jim Justice has unveiled his plans for a $1.25 billion coronavirus aid package after months of questions over how he would spend the money.

The Republican governor’s strategy for the federal CARES Act relief fund was disclosed Friday after local, state and federal officials urged him to start doling out the cash as widespread business shutdowns hammered the economy.

He has dismissed the demands as politically driven. Justice had long said he wanted to use the package to fill holes in the state budget, though federal rules limited spending to costs incurred due to the pandemic. He said attorneys have determined that his plans for the federal aid are legal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News