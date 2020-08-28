Gov. Jim Justice proclaims September 2020 as National Preparedness Month

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. The former West Virginia public health leader forced out by the governor says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years had made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic. Republican Gov. Jim Justice demanded Dr. Cathy Slemp’s resignation on June 24. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Homeland

Security’s Emergency Management Division invite all West Virginians to participate in National

Preparedness Month throughout September. Friday, Aug. 28 Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation, officially declaring September 2020 as National Preparedness Month in West Virginia.

“Every day, it’s my top priority to do all I can to keep West Virginians safe,” Gov. Justice said. “Each September, we have a special opportunity to reach West Virginians through National Preparedness Month and remind them how important it is to always have a plan of action. I truly believe this effort is helping us save lives.”

FEMA organizes this annual preparedness outreach event each September through their “Ready” campaign. This year’s theme for National Preparedness Month is “Disasters Don’t Wait, Make Your Plan Today.”

It asks citizens to act now, by taking time to:

• Build a kit

• Make a plan

• Check insurance policies and coverage for such potential hazards as floods and storm

damage

• Educate and involve youth in preparedness

• Consider the costs associated with disasters and save for an emergency

• Know how to take practical safety steps like shutting off water and gas

As West Virginia continues to respond to COVID-19, there is no better time to be involved than

this year’s National Preparedness Month.

Each week in September, the WVEMD will provide tips and information on Facebook and Twitter to highlight key aspects of preparedness:

• Week 1, Sept. 1-5: Make a plan

• Week 2, Sept. 6-12: Build a kit

• Week 3, Sept. 13-19: Prepare for disasters

• Week 4, Sept. 20-26: Teach youth about preparedness

In addition to these themes, the WVEMD will highlight other aspects of preparedness,

including pet and livestock care, receiving emergency alerts, and evacuation and sheltering

during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the entire month, the WVEMD will focus on helping West Virginia become more

resilient and ready. You can follow all the information on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/WVEMD).

“Preparedness is a responsibility that we all share and I know it’s a responsibility that’s very

important to Governor Justice,” WVEMD Acting Director Thom Kirk said. “National Preparedness Month gives us the perfect opportunity to ensure our families, homes, businesses, and communities are prepared for all types of emergencies.”

For more information about FEMA’s “Ready” campaign and National Preparedness Month,

visit www.Ready.gov/September.