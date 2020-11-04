Gov. Jim Justice wins reelection in West Virginia

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice said Wednesday, June 3, that he would welcome any president to the state besides former President Barack Obama. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) has won reelection. That is according to the Associated Press

He defeated his Democratic challenger by positioning himself as an ally of President Donald Trump with the experience to create jobs. Justice beat Democrat Ben Salango, a Kanawha county commissioner.

Salango tried to overcome his lack of name recognition with a campaign aimed at painting the billionaire governor as more interested in running his business empire than fixing the state’s roads and economy.

Justice will serve a second and final term under the state’s term limits.