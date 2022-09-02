CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The Governor and the First Lady have issued a statement following the death of a coal miner yesterday.

Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the death of a coal miner in Kanawha County.

Kristofer L. Ball, of Hart, WV, was fatally injured Thursday evening at Blackhawk Mining’s Coalburg Tunnel Mine, located in Kanawha County. Ball was 34 years old.

“All the miners across our great state are absolute heroes. We should be eternally grateful to this young man, to his incredible family, and to all of our coal miners across our state. I will promise you that Cathy and I will continue to keep this young man and his loved ones in our prayers and I ask all West Virginians to join us.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

No further details have been released as to what caused Ball’s death.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates to the story.