Gov. Justice announces $6 million in grants to combat drug crisis

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced Nov. 10, 2020 a $6 million federal grant to combat the drug crisis. The grant will help strengthen cutting-edge strategies targeting addiction through prevention, intervention, and diversion.

Funding is being provided by the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program (COSSAP). This is through the Justice and Community Services section of the WV Department of Homeland Security.

“I’ve said many times that we need to do everything in our power and be willing to use every tool in our toolbelt to combat the epidemic we continue to face against opioids,” Gov. Justice said. “This grant is a truly fantastic help in that fight. It’s going to provide all kinds of new pathways and access to treatment for West Virginians who may be struggling. I could not be more excited for this grant.”

The grant will support two successful strategies: pre-arrest diversion and school-based prevention.

Pre-arrest diversion: Through the Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the state has taken steps to implement three primary models of pre-arrest diversion. This grant will allow these three initiatives, which are already seeing results, to collaborate closely, and enhance their successes: Quick Response Teams (QRTs) , which work directly with individuals who have experienced an overdose to provide recovery support, social service referrals, and links to treatment options. QRTs are multi-disciplinary teams comprised of a first responder, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist, a law enforcement officer, and a member of the faith-based community. Supported by the DHHR, QRTs are currently operating in 22 counties. Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) , which pursues community-based supportive services as an alternative to the criminal justice system in appropriate cases involving such low-level offenses as drug possession. Part of a growing national initiative, LEAD is supported by ODCP. The West Virginia Angel Initiative , which allows the West Virginia State Police to refer people to treatment when they present to a State Police post seeking assistance for their substance use disorder (SUD), without fear of prosecution for possession of illegal substances or paraphernalia.

