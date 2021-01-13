Gov. Justice announces aid for renters and landlords affected by the pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During his coronavirus press briefing on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 Gov. Justice announced monetary aid for renters and landlords negatively impacted by the global pandemic. The state and federally funded program is called the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program.

The program will set out to provide financial assistance to renters who lost their jobs, had reduced income, or suffered a loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Money from the United States Treasury is coming soon, with the program looking to be fully operational by late January.

For more information regarding the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, visit the West Virginia Housing Development Fund website.

