Gov. Justice announces approval of more than $1.78M in Roads to Prosperity projects

CHARLESTON, WVV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced the approval of more than $1.78 million to fund Roads to Prosperity highway projects in March. Included in these projects is an emergency slip repair in Summers County.

“West Virginians should be really proud of how much work our Division of Highways is getting done through my Roads To Prosperity program,” Gov. Justice said.

Bids have been accepted with contracts being awarded for four separate Roads to Prosperity construction projects.

Marks Drilling was awarded the first project’s contract with a bid of $142,335.82. The project is to repair a slide on Smokehouse Fork, a rural road in Logan County, which had been reduced to a single lane.

Two projects were awarded to R.K. Construction Inc. to replace Robinson Run #1 and #2 Bridges in Roane County. Both projects will replace aging bridges on Robinson Run, with temporary bridges being put in place during construction. The low bid on the first bridge replacement project was awarded for $358,430.54 while the low bid on the second bridge replacement project was awarded for $356,561.51.

The last project was awarded to Rock Fork Bridge Company LLC in order to fix a section of road that collapsed onto WV 3 back in February. The opportunity to repair the emergency slip on East Woodrumtown Road in Summers County was won with a bid of $926,341.

“Without the good fortune of the Roads To Prosperity program, it would have taken the DOH a longer period of time to get to them, and would have potentially sacrificed our precious maintenance dollars,” WVDOT Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., said