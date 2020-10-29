Gov. Justice announces construction of new Grant Street Bridge

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Many people in Bluefield currently have to find alternative routes to getting around the city because the Grant Street Bridge is closed. Governor Jim Justice said he has heard the inconveniences that resulted from this closure.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 the Governor announced he is investing millions of dollars to help build a new bridge.

“We got a brand new bridge,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice said an estimated $10 million is going into the construction of the new Grant Street Bridge. He said Northfolk Southern Railway, which owned the bridge, relinquished ownership and responsibility of the bridge to the city of Bluefield. The railroad company will also provide matching funds to the city and different services during construction. The Governor said the West Virginia Division of Highways will manage this project.

“We’re going to go to work for sure in early Spring. If not, if our weather permits, it’ll be late winter,” Justice said.

Bluefield Mayor, Ron Martin, said this means people will soon have better access to all of Bluefield.

“It’s an important avenue for folks on that side to be accessible to Bluefield and all the things we’re doing downtown, emergency services, getting people to and from doctors and grocery stores and all the other things they do on a daily basis,” Martin said.

Martin said this announcement is a solution that will provide these services to people for decades to come.

“With this replacement, we shouldn’t be dealing with this issue for another 30 or 40 issues. It’s just fantastic to be able to bring this to Bluefield,” Martin said.