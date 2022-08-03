CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice recently announced the Mountain State’s back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday, that will help West Virginians save money while buying materials for the upcoming school year.

The holiday will make certain back-to-school items tax free, which can include clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops, tablets, and sports equipment.

The starting date for this Sales Tax Holiday will be on Friday, August 5, 2022, starting at midnight and will continue through Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:59 P.M.

The following items are exempt from sales and use tax during this holiday:

Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less

Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less

Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less

Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less

Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less

Items being purchased for the use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

To learn more about what can and cannot be purchased tax-free during this holiday, and more additional information, please click on this link Sales Tax Holiday Questions and Answers