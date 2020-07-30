Gov. Justice announces initiative to help West Virginia’s youth

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced the Game Changer initiative will hold a series of four virtual summits across the state this fall.

The Game Changer initiative is a public-private coalition aimed at tackling opioid and substance misuse, and other issues impacting West Virginia’s youth. The virtual summits will start in September. The state will be divided into four regions and the interactive summits will raise awareness to the issues Game Changer will be tackling, including substance misuse, tobacco and alcohol use, teen suicide, and foster parenting issues. The events will be broadcast to 157,000 middle and high school students throughout West Virginia.

Governor Justice also announced he will be meeting with leaders in the Game Changer coalition to develop a full-scale comprehensive prevention program.

“This great program, Game Changer, I think it’s a really fitting name because it’s going to make a huge difference in the lives of so many,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve been asked to be like the head coach for the State on this and I’m all-in, absolutely, without any question.”

Find more information at WVGameChanger.com.