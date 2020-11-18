Gov. Justice announces nearly $1 million in Justice Assistance Grant funds

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced the awarding of $999,995 in Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) program funds to 40 projects statewide.

The funds will be used to help state agencies, local government units, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs offering a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.

Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional projects and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.

“I’m extremely proud to be able to award this grant funding because I know it is going to greatly benefit dozens of communities across West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said.

Here is a breakdown of funding that southeastern WV counties will receive:

Raleigh County : City of Beckley receives $15,000 to support the position of Prevention Resource Officer.

: City of Beckley receives $15,000 to support the position of Prevention Resource Officer. Wyoming County : Wyoming County Commission will receive $15,000 to support the position of Prevention Resource Officer.

: Wyoming County Commission will receive $15,000 to support the position of Prevention Resource Officer. Logan, Boone, Lincoln, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties: Logan County Commission will receive $45,000 to provide officer salaries in order to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

The WV State Police will also receive $200,000 to maintain officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional task force.

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and are administered by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services.