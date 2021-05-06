Gov. Justice announces the return of GNCC Racing to Summit Bechtel Reserve

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced a major event returning to southern West Virginia.

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Justice joined state and local leaders at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County. The Governor announced that GMCC Racing would return to the Summit to host motorsports events.

On September 9-12, there will be competitions, including a motor cross race and a fish and game show.

Summit leaders encouraged families to also come out and try new equipment at the Summit during the event. Officials said they expect it to generate a significant amount of money into the local economy in southern West Virginia.

On September 11, 2021, it will be 20 years since 9/11, and Gov. Justice said they will pay tribute to first responders during the weekend of events at the Summit.

GMCC Racing is based in Morgantown, WV. Officials said thousands of families participate every weekend in their motorsports across the country.