Gov. Justice appears as guest speaker at Bluefield State College graduation

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Students at Bluefield State College had the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their degrees. Governor Jim Justice made an appearance as their guest speaker. He’s telling graduates to never stop following their dreams.

“That was how I grew up and so a lot of hard work and perseverance and everything. At the end of the day a lot of wisdom came from my dad that I think I should pass on and that is what I was trying to do,” Gov. Justice said.

Bluefield State College also gave Governor Justice a doctorate degree.