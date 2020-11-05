Gov. Justice appoints Dr. Arthur “Stan” Maynard to the WV State Board of Education

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Dr. Arthur “Stan” Maynard was appointed to the West Virginia State Board of Education by Gov. Justice on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Maynard, a West Virginia native from Logan County earned his undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech. He went on to earn a masters degree from both the University of North Carolina and Marshall University. After his time in Huntington, Dr. Maynard received his doctorate from Ohio University in 1978.

Maynard has more than 40 years of experience in both public and higher education. With the last 20 of those years spent providing educators and families in rural WV with a support system to address educational challenges.

Dr. Maynard has a longstanding partnership with the WV Dept. of Education. He supports initiatives linked to early literacy systems and STEM professional development.

The appointment of Dr. Maynard is effective immediately. He will fill the expired seat previously held by David G. Perry. The term will last until Nov. 4, 2029.