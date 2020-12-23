Gov. Justice appoints new Chief of Staff, effective 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 Brian Abraham will become his new Chief of Staff, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Abraham has served as part of Justice’s General Counsel since January 2017. He also currently serves as Chair of the Joint Staff in the WV National Guard.

“Brian is a true leader and the perfect fit for this job as we move into my second term,” Gov. Justice said. “He’s a Veteran and experienced attorney who loves our state as much as I do, and I know his skills and experience will be extremely beneficial as we continue to move West Virginia forward.”

Abraham previously served on active duty in Iraq with the 18th Airborne Corps as an operational law officer and a prosecutor of suspected insurgents. He also served as trial counsel for the 101st Airborne Division. For nine years, Abraham served as a legal advisor and paratrooper with a special operations detachment of the WV National Guard.

Brian Abraham was elected Prosecuting Attorney for Logan County in 1999, holding this position until 2009. Abraham previously served as Special Assistant United States Attorney for both Kentucky and Tennessee.

In 2006, he was honored at the Citizen Soldier of the Year by the West Virginia State Bar. Abraham is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law and also received a B.S. in Business Administration from Fairmont State University.

Gov. Justice announced the retirement of his current Chief of Staff Mike Hall, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.