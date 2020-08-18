Gov. Justice awarded second grant for fairs and festivals across WV

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. The former West Virginia public health leader forced out by the governor says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years had made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic. Republican Gov. Jim Justice demanded Dr. Cathy Slemp’s resignation on June 24. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) will be awarding more than $1 million in grants to help fund the survival of numerous fairs and festivals across WV. This will be the second wave of money that Gov. Justice announced.

Another 64 grants totaling to $1,144,010 were funded by the Governor’s Contingency Fund. This will help fairs and festivals that suffered because of the COVID-19.

“It was reported to me that many of our fairs and festivals were on the ropes,” stated Gov. Justice. “The people that are putting on our fairs and festivals are doing this because of their love for our state and our communities. But they’re not flush with extra dollars and, at the end of the day, when something happens like what happened, where we had to stop our fairs and festivals, it put us in jeopardy of losing many of them altogether. It was reported to me that many of our fairs and festivals were on the ropes. The people that are putting on our fairs and festivals are doing this because of their love for our state and our communities. But they’re not flush with extra dollars and, at the end of the day, when something happens like what happened, where we had to stop our fairs and festivals, it put us in jeopardy of losing many of them altogether.”

The second round of grants includes $451,790 awarded to 52 organizations that normally received funding for their fairs and festivals through Preservation WV grants. There are also 10 grants, worth a combined amount of $688,200, which were included in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. An addition two grants totaling to $4,000 will be sent to festivals in the Bluefield area.

“Basically what we’re doing is doubling-down to ensure that these great organizations and events can survive. All the goodness they deliver to us, all the time, is incredible,” Justice said. “The economic impact and the impact on tourism is amazing. I think West Virginians, all of us, should be so proud of who we are and market that to the world. We’re beginning to do that and it is really changing the way the world looks at us. We’re becoming the diamond in the rough that they think they’ve all missed. Now they all want to come.”

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith partnered with the Governor and organizers and leaders of various fairs, festivals and other organizations from across the state at a ceremony held on Aug. 18, 2020.

“Governor, today we come together again to celebrate your recognition of the importance of the arts and how they contribute to our communities throughout the state, especially our fairs and festivals. The arts, as creative enterprises, make significant contributions to our state and local economies, defining who we are and promoting the diversity and uniqueness of who we are as a people, and the heart of the creativity in our state are our fairs and festivals,” stated Reid-Smith

Here are some testimonials from those organizations which are receiving the grants:

“Thank you, Governor, for acknowledging the importance of these entities that are trying to tell the world how wonderful West Virginia is. Our purpose is to show the world how intelligent, creative, hardworking and persevering the Appalachian is. And then we hope that each visitor, especially our school children understand that somebody in their family was amazing; they built their own home, they grew their own food, they made their own clothing, and they protected their family. “We just thank you so much for acknowledging the importance of that, not only for our school children, but to the public at large. As tourism and others come to visit us, post-pandemic, I think the world will quickly discover what West Virginia is all about.” Audy Perry, Executive Director of Heritage Farm Museum and Village

“I can’t begin to say thank you enough, Governor, for your support of the arts in West Virginia. Last year, at the Chuck Mathena Center, we had better than 60,000 people pass through our doors. The impact that the arts have in West Virginia, but especially in Mercer County, goes into the millions. Our facility allows young people, middle-aged people, senior citizens a place to come and to dream and to develop and to learn. We’re very proud of our center and the state has been very supportive. Governor, I just say thank you for being the booster that you are for arts and culture in West Virginia. Thank you for sticking with us. We’re proud to be West Virginians.” Charlie Mathena, Chuck Mathena Center

“Governor, thank you for your continued leadership and support for the fairs and festivals that celebrate the culture and heritage of our great state. The West Virginia Symphony is the state’s orchestra, with performances and education programs in all the corners of the state. We are the largest employer of artists in the state and we have an economic impact of over $20 million, statewide, each year. “Every year we travel the state by bus and car, bringing great art to all of our communities and boosting the local economy through tourism and building community. I’m proud to be a mountaineer.” Joe Tacket, WV Symphony President

“Thank you, Governor Justice, for your support of fairs and festivals across the state. We’re very thankful for the appropriation that you’re sending our way. We believe we’re one of the oldest, if not the oldest festival in the state. We started in 1930 and our founding fathers…the genesis of their idea for the Mountain State Forest Festival, as the country started into the grips of the Great Depression, was to find ways to stimulate economic activity in the City of Elkins, in Randolph County, and throughout the state. Our festival has an economic impact, on the entire state, just shy of $26 million, so for folks out there who may not be totally aware of the impact that fairs and festivals have, that gives you some idea. We have two full-time staff. We’ve got offices and a warehouse and a lot of overhead expenses. The money you’ve been able to appropriate to us this year is just tremendously helpful in a year that was very challenging, where we weren’t able to raise much in the way of local sponsorship money when we don’t have events.” Cliff Marstiller, Board President of Mountain State Forest Festival

“Thank you, Governor, on behalf of our entire community and the artists that make up the Contemporary American Theater Festival. I want to thank you for this continued support. This additional grant is going to allow us to continue to bring our passion for new American theater to the Shepherdstown community. Last summer we attracted people from 38 states to attend and visit our festival for two or three days at a time, overnight. We have had an economic impact…of $5.86 million to the Eastern Panhandle. We like to say that the Contemporary American Theater Festival is creating the future of American theater in the great state of West Virginia. “The New York Times, Governor, called us in a recent story one of the top 15 summer festivals in the United States. We are so proud to be a partner with the state of West Virginia. We’re very grateful to you for giving this grant at this time when so many arts organizations around the country are feeling the pain of the pandemic, you’re stepping up to the plate and saying that the arts matter, that stories matter, that theater music visual arts matters, and that, in the state of West Virginia, we have always been committed to the life of art. So thank you, Governor.” Ed Herendeen, Founder of Contemporary American Theather Festival

“I appreciate, very much, the opportunity to thank you directly, Governor, and to thank Randall. I worked in a lot of states before I came to West Virginia…and I have never been prouder of being part of a state than I am of West Virginia because of the appreciation for the arts. Because of your support of the arts, Governor, we’re even able to offer a free performance of every one of our shows so we make it possible for everyone to come enjoy the theater. “Arts are a consistent source of economic growth. The NEA tells us that we have five times the economic impact of even agriculture, and that says something about what Americans want and what it means to preserve the culture of this country. We can be a centerpiece for economic development and I think we have been in Lewisburg. Our organization, which is a small theater, we alone have an $8 million economic impact.” Cathey Sawyer, Director of Greenbrier Valley Theater

“You really have touched my heart today. You see, as much as I think I know all the goodness that you’re doing, when you talk to me as you’ve talked today, I see into your soul, I see the commitment of the goodness that you’ve done and that you continue to do. I mean it when I say that you touch my heart and you absolutely give me additional life because I know that we’re doing the right thing in trying to preserve the arts. All I can say is everybody keep up the great work and I’ll continue to try to help any and every time I possibly can,” said Gov. Justice.

