Gov. Justice awards grant funding for Sexual Assault Services Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced the awarding of $391,892 in Sexual Assault Services Program grant funds to the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services.

The funds will help to identify, provide, and expand direct services to victims of sexual assault across WV. The grant funds will also provide monitoring and technical assistance to eligible sexual assault programs in West Virginia.

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Office on Violence Against Women and are administered by the Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services.

For more information, visit the WV Foundation for Rape Information and Services website at https://www.fris.org/.