CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced today that he awarded 24 projects across the state of West Virginia grant funds of $1,073,538.00 to STOP Violence Against Women program.

The initial purpose of these funds is to strengthen and improve the teams whose members are responsible for victim service providers, law enforcement and prosecution to improve the response from the criminal justice system when it comes to violence against women.

These grants are able to provide the proper personnel, equipment, training, technical assistance, and information systems to help enhance and strengthen the development of these teams.

These types of statewide projects are usually funded to provide training and educational opportunities for these teams and court personnel throughout the state.

The funds and grants awarded are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, and are regulated by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

Funds were awarded to the following programs:

STATEWIDE

Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

$49,269.00

These funds provide for the expansion of the Victim Outreach Remote Technology Project to improve the court system’s response to violent crimes against women through training and increasing virtual access for victims/survivors to the state court system.

West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc.

$51,300.00

These funds provide cultural competency training and technical assistance opportunities for STOP Teams, domestic and sexual violence advocates, and allied professions.

West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information Services

$167,214.00

These funds expand training, collaborations, resource development, and technical assistance to strengthen sexual assault and stalking services.

West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute

$64,335.00

The purpose is to continue to develop and strengthen prosecution strategies and best practices, as well as improve prosecution-based victim services in cases involving violence against women.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Comprehensive Women’s Service Council

$28,286.00

These funds provide for building a more coordinated and informed community response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking, while holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes.

GREENBRIER COUNTY

Family Refuge Center

$37,711.00

These funds are to improve and enhance advocacy for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and teen dating violence through collaboration in Greenbrier County.

MONROE COUNTY

Family Refuge Center

$19,814.00

These funds provide for the enhancement of programs and services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and teen dating violence through collaboration in Monroe County.

RALEIGH COUNTY

Comprehensive Women’s Service Council

$47,825.00

These funds provide for building a more coordinated and informed community response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking, and holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes.