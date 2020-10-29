Gov. Justice awards more than $350K to rehabilitation projects across southern WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice awarded five Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Programs (TARTP) grants to different parts of the area.

West Virginia TARTP grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, trails, and more. The program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

One of those grants will go to the city of Hinton. Mayor Jack Scott told 59News the city was awarded $40,000 for a sidewalk project. Scott said the work will help improve the look of the city and help improve quality of life for the people living there.

“We’ve been dedicating a lot of time to it lately, we’ve done an awful lot. This is just another aspect of that. Streetscape and sidewalks will be an ongoing thing. We’ve got a lot of work to do but this is going to be a great start,” Scott said.

Governor Jim Justice announced several other grants. The Town of Athens will receive $46,875 to design replacement sidewalks. The Town of Iaegar was awarded $75,000 to replace sidewalks. More than $187,000 was given to Pocahontas County to build six miles of bike and hiking trail and six miles of connecting trail between Snowshoe and the Monongahela National Forest.