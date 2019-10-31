Gov. Justice celebrates Hollywood Elementary’s national recognition

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice visited Hollywood Elementary to celebrate its national recognition on Wednesday, October 30.

Hollywood Elementary was selected as a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the United States Department of Education. It was one of three schools in the state to receive this recognition, and one of 362 schools across the nation. This is one of the greatest honors that can be bestowed upon any school in the country.

“We are really proud of Hollywood today,” Gov. Justice said. “Right here, at this school, you’re instilling the right confidence in our kids, and they’re giving their schoolwork everything they’ve got all the time. It’s really positive stuff.”

All three Blue Ribbon schools in West Virginia will be celebrated by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on November 14 and 15, 2019, at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.