Gov. Justice consents to President Trump’s executive order concerning refugee resettlement

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice responded to President Donald Trump’s executive order concerning refugee settlement.

The Governor sent a letter of consent to Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in response to an executive order issued by the President on Sept. 26, 2019. The executive order was issued to enhance state and local involvement in refugee resettlement. It asked for consent from States and localities before refugees can resettle in that state or locality under the Department of State’s Reception and Placement Program.

“I am grateful for the Trump Administration’s consideration of states’ rights with this Executive Order and with other policies that impact what happens in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said in the letter. “Further, I understand that refugees who come to West Virginia will have been vetted and approved by the appropriate federal agencies, including the Department of State, and be granted legal entry to make a new home in America before settling here. “West Virginia has had great success with our refugee resettlement agency, which has been in operation since 1978. Refugees who have resettled here have become productive citizens and are welcomed into our West Virginia family. Therefore, as Governor of West Virginia, I consent to refugee resettlement in West Virginia, as per the terms of the Executive Order.” Governor Jim Justice (R) – West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice also said he reached to Catholic Charities of West Virginia, The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, The Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia, The West Virginia Council of Churches, and Temple Israel and Congregation B’nai Jacob in Charleston to set up a meeting to further determine the best way to move forward in the interest of all West Virginians.