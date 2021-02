CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 2,016,368 total confirmatory lab results received for COVID-19, with 125,951 total cases confirmed. This is a 429 case increase in the last 24 hours.

There were another 1,084 West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, putting the total number of recoveries at 109,700. The DHHR confirmed 25 new deaths related to COVID-19. The total number of deaths has reached 2,175.