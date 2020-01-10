Gov. Justice creates West Virginia Narcotics Intelligence Unit

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice issued an Executive Order on Thursday, January 9, 2020 establishing the West Virginia Narcotics Intelligence Unit. The new unit will be under the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety’s Intelligence Fusion Center.

The unit will use state-of-the-art analytics and forensic accounting. The goal is to crack down on drug trafficking activity.

The Intelligence Unit will be tasked with aiding West Virginia task forces and law enforcement agencies in the administration of criminal justice, including assisting in the detection, apprehension, detention, prosecution, and adjudication of accused persons or criminal offenders.

Governor Justice first announced the unit during his State of the State Address.

“[ ] Tonight I am ordering Secretary Jeff Sandy to form a new unit called a Narcotics Intelligence Unit – a new unit at the Fusion Center – it will be a strike force,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m going to ask you for $1.9 million and I’m going to ask you to give us that to stop this terrible effort.,” Gov. Justice said.

