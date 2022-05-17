LEWISBURG WV, (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony today to announce that a scenic loop of US Route 219 and WV Route 92 has officially been designated as the first route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, and that it will be renamed the Seneca Skyway.

The new program is a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism. The purpose of the program is to designate and promote the state’s most scenic country roads to drive by car or motorcycle.

“This is a real celebration. Six years ago, could you have imagined us in West Virginia saying we were going to market and promote our roads? We all know how beautiful our state is. But we were struggling to find a way to the convenience store because our roads were torn to pieces. It’s unbelievable how far we’ve come. We needed to give our great Highways workers the equipment they needed to fix the roads. Now they’re doing it. And now we have another great tool to market the beauty of our state and bring in tourism.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

Seneca Skyway starts in Lewisburg, spanning through the Potomac Highlands as far north as Tucker County before returning to Lewisburg, making for a smooth and easy loop for riders. The entire route traverses nearly 300 miles of winding country roads and can be completed within a little over a six-hour round trip drive.







The route is dotted with various charming West Virginia towns to explore like Lewisburg, Thomas, Elkins and White Sulphur Springs. Travelers can also expect to take in the sights and sounds of some of West Virginia’s most treasured natural wonders like Blackwater Falls State Parks, Seneca Rocks, and Spruce Knob, all of which fall along the route. The route also features a blend of activities and stops for both nature lovers and city explorers alike.

Seneca Skyway is the first of four official routes of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program to be announced. The remaining routes will be announced through the summer and into the fall.

Today’s event concluded with a ribbon-cutting, before a group of motorcyclists drove off as the first official riders on the new Seneca Skyway.