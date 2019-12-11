Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Gov. Justice declares Christmas Eve state holiday for public employees

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
charleston_1551313643636.jpg

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation declaring Christmas Eve a full-day state holiday for public employees. Christmas Eve was previously listed as a half-day holiday.

“So many of our incredible public employees have worked tirelessly over the past year to bring all kinds of goodness to West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “In honor of all these men and women do, it’s only right that they be given the opportunity to fully enjoy the Christmas holiday with their friends and loved ones.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Photographer from Maine visits mountain state to take pictures of coal miners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photographer from Maine visits mountain state to take pictures of coal miners"

Shady Spring High School Student Council Collects Donations for Christmas Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shady Spring High School Student Council Collects Donations for Christmas Market"

Thousands donated to Toys For Tots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands donated to Toys For Tots"

Halloween decoration stuck on deer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween decoration stuck on deer"

Princeton city hall building unique new feature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton city hall building unique new feature"

Newly renovated fitness center opens in Raleigh County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly renovated fitness center opens in Raleigh County"