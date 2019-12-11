Gov. Justice declares Christmas Eve state holiday for public employees

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) -- U.S. Joe Senator Manchin (D-WV) is fighting for coal miners to keep their pensions and their healthcare for the upcoming year. He announced on Dec. 11, 2019 that no legislation will pass the Senate until he receives assurances that coal miners' healthcare and pensions will be secured.

According to the release, the Bipartisan American Miners Act will permanently secure healthcare and pensions, and honor the guarantee made by the federal government back in 1946.