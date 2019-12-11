Gov. Justice declares Christmas Eve state holiday for public employees

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation declaring Christmas Eve a full-day state holiday for public employees. Christmas Eve was previously listed as a half-day holiday.
“So many of our incredible public employees have worked tirelessly over the past year to bring all kinds of goodness to West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “In honor of all these men and women do, it’s only right that they be given the opportunity to fully enjoy the Christmas holiday with their friends and loved ones.”