Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency ahead of rain from Ida remnants

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia ahead of rain from remnants of Ida.

Gov. Justice said the flooding threat is increasing as the system approaches the Mountain State. This State of Emergency allows state agencies to coordinate ahead of a possible weather event, including by pre-positioning personnel, vehicles, equipment and other assets. The Governor urged everyone to prepare.

“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact Ida may bring to our state,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets. And please: do not endanger yourselves, your loved ones, or our first responders by trying to drive through flood waters.”

The WV National Guard and WV Division of Highways have plans in place to mobilize and provide assistance if needed.