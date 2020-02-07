Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for seven counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Monroe, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties. This comes after heavy rainfall this week that caused significant local flooding.

The Governor authorized West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Mike Todorovich to support local counties and to use all State resources necessary. The Governor also directed the West Virginia National Guard to assist. The State Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated and is coordinating with officials in the declaration area to determine their needs.