Gov. Justice directs emergency officials, National Guard to prepare for potential flooding

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice directed emergency response personnel across the state to be on standby for potential flooding. This comes after heavy rainfall is expected for the rest of the week. Flash Flood Watches are also in effect for 13 counties in West Virginia.

The Governor directed officials with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to track rainfall amounts and the weather forecast to monitor for potential flooding or high-water activity. The West Virginia National Guard is also prepared to offer support to local first responders if a flooding event were to occur.