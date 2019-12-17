Gov. Justice directs State Emergency Management, WV National Guard to prepare for potential flooding

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice directed emergency response personnel across various state agencies to be ready to respond to potential flooding.

This announcement comes as many areas across the state are experiencing heavy rainfall. The Governor directed officials with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to track rainfall amounts and the weather forecast to monitor for potential flooding or high-water activity.

Governor Justice also directed leadership with the West Virginia National Guard to be prepared to offer support to local first responders if a flooding event were to happen.