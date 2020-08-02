Gov. Justice extends closure of Monongalia County bars for additional ten days

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice announced on Saturday, August 1 that he is extending the closure of bars in Monogalia County for additional 10 days.

As of Saturday morning, Aug. 1, more than 7.7% of West Virginia’s active cases were located in Monongalia County. More than half of the county’s remaining active cases are in the 20-29 age group.

“As we approach the end of summer, it is still extremely important for us to keep seeing more improvement with our numbers in Monongalia County,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re going to keep watching our numbers every single day. We want to get our bars in Mon County reopened as soon as possible, but we need to make sure we do it in a way that’s safest for everyone in the community.” Governor Jim Justice

The order was requested by the Monogalia County Commission to help ensure the health and safety of citizens. The order will ensure all bars in the county will be closed for the on-premises consumption of food or drinks or occupancy by the general public. However, customers will be allowed to pick up food or drinks for take out.

The order maintains that patrons are allowed to be seated, for dining, at tables and bar tops within “bar areas” of restaurants, hotels, and other similar facilities, subject to the same limitations that are in place for restaurants.

Click here to view the executive order

LATEST POSTS: