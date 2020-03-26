Gov. Justice extends free fishing days

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- With the streets of Charleston nearly empty from most people abiding by the "stay-at-home" order, Governor Jim Justice and top advisors held their daily briefing. The state has now requested 5-million more protective face-masks. People who get monthly food assistance through SNAP or food stamps will automatically have their benefits extended for three months. The state has now processed more than 40-thousand unemployment claims, with the economic stimulus coming from Congress to help fund those benefits.

"Whether you're at home worried about a paycheck from the standpoint of being able to pay a power bill or being able to go get groceries, or whatever like that, I've said it'll be okay. I didn't know how, but I knew it would be okay," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.