Gov. Justice extends free fishing days

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced West Virginians can enjoy a month of free fishing.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing, the Governor said he is waiving the requirement to have a fishing license to fish for state residents. This will last until Friday, April 24, 2020.
Officers with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will continue to patrol state waterways. They may ask for proof of West Virginia residency, a valid driver’s license, or a state-issued ID. Existing license and stamp requirements for non-residents will remain in place. All fishing regulations remain in effect both for residents and nonresidents; these include bag limits, slot limits, catch-and-release areas, and fly-fishing-only areas.
Governor Justice added all anglers must practice safe social distancing.