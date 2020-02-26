Gov. Justice gives proposed aquatic center boost to begin construction

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Dreams of building an aquatic center in Greenbrier County will soon become a reality.

The idea of building the center featuring multiple swimming pools, a fitness center, and more began several years ago. Students at Greenbrier East High School came up with the design as part of a class project. The community quickly latched onto the idea and wanted to see it come to fruition.

However, the construction of the center comes with a hefty price tag. In order to build the aquatic center, donors had to raise 6 million dollars.

With 4 million dollars down, Governor Jim Justice helped donors get over the final hurdle. On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the governor announced funding for 2 million dollars through the West Virginia Infrastructure Jobs Development Council. The last chunk of money needed before construction can begin.

Directory of Community and Donor Engagements for the aquatic center Jamie Hamilton, said getting over the final obstacle means they are one step closer to breaking ground.

“When you have a vote of confidence from the governor and the state and know that is gonna put us over the edge and make this thing real it’s outstanding,” Hamilton said.



With construction set to begin in May 2020, officials are hopeful people will dive into summer 2021 with a splash at the grand opening of the aquatic center. The center will be built in Fairlea across from the state fairgrounds.