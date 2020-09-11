Gov. Justice orders all flags in WV to be flown at half-staff in observance of Patriot Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11 in observance of Patriot Day.
Justice says the flags will remain at half-staff for the entire day tomorrow to pay tribute to all of the patriots who have sacrificed their lives in the defense of our freedom.
Justice also says West Virginians have been requested to observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to honor the victims who perished on September 11, 2001.
The governor’s order follows similar proclamations by the governors of Ohio and Kentucky
