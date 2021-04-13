Gov. Justice orders all Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration to be paused in WV

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — In accordance with CDC and FDA recommendations, Governor Jim Justice is ordering a pause on the allocation of all Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.

The stoppage comes as six people across the United States developed blood clots two weeks after received the vaccine dose. Gov. Justice issued the stoppage until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

“The safety of West Virginians is always our first and foremost priority,” Gov. Justice said. “This pause will not impact our ability to continue vaccinating West Virginians, and is exactly the reason why we stood up our Joint Interagency Task Force led by our West Virginia National Guard. They were absolutely ready for this scenario.”

Vaccine clinics originally scheduled to give out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will given another COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer to use.

As of this morning, The West Virginia DHHR, through the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, has not received any reports of blood-clotting events. The DHHR says they will continue to monitor for instances going forward.