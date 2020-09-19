Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg passed away from cancer on Friday, September 18, 2020. Gov. Justice ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff immediately at all U.S. and state-owned facilities.

“Cathy and I send our deepest sympathies and prayers to the family and loved ones of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Gov. Justice said. “Her dedication to public service left a profound impact on our country and she will be greatly missed.”

The proclamation will be made available on the Governor’s website Monday. Further information on the re-raising of flags will be forthcoming.

