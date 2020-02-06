Gov. Justice pledges $1 million to help participation in 2020 Census

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice is encouraging participation in the 2020 U.S. Census.

At a press conference on Thursday, February 6, 2020, the Governor announced he committed $1 million to support ongoing efforts to encourage all West Virginians to participate in the 2020 Census. The money is coming from his Governor’s Contingency Fund.

Reports estimated only 74 percent of West Virginians responded to the 2010 Census. A complete and accurate count of West Virginia’s population is vital to the state. It will determine the amount of federal grant funding for things like education, health care, roads, veteran’s services, and disaster relief. It also determines the number of representatives West Virginia will have in the U.S. House for the next 10 years.

“We have absolutely left tens and tens of millions of dollars on the table for years,” Gov. Justice said. “I want [U.S. Commerce] Secretary Ross and everyone, in every state, to know that West Virginia takes this tremendously seriously and I want them to say that West Virginia is leading the way.”

Because of its importance, the Governor established the West Virginia Complete County Commission. The goal of the commission it to educate and encourage full participation by all citizens of West Virginia in the 2020 Census. The next Complete Count Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m.

Thousands of part-time jobs are still available through the U.S. Census.