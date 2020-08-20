Gov. Justice presents check for new One Voice recovery facility in Wyoming County

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice visited Oceana on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 to present a check to One Voice, Inc.

One Voice is a local organization that helps people going through recovery or struggling with addiction. The Governor gave the organization $250,000 to continue to support the Wyoming County community.

“Get them placed in a real live job and give them hope and an opportunity to move forward. That’s what we’re talking about right here,” Justice said.

Executive Director of One Voice, Debra Davis, said this money will help finish the renovations on their new facility in Oceana. Davis said she was grateful for the Governor’s help and recognition.

“It just seems surreal. This little town has so much good in it and we just want to bring that out,” Davis said.

Davis told 59News the goal of the new facility is to bring the community hope. A grand opening is planned for October.

“Anyone that’s hungry for hope, this is going to be that. Anyone that wants to come and have good clean fun, be surrounded by people that really care, they can come here,” Davis said.