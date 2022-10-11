CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During a press briefing, Governor Jim Justice announced the Car and All Vehicles Property Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.

The act would credit property taxes paid on certain vehicles back to taxpayers without amending the West Virginia Constitution.

“Today I am proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending our Constitution. This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid of the car tax. As soon as the House and Senate are ready to take this up, the bill is in their hands. It’s ready when they’re ready. WV Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

Each year, residents owning a vehicle would receive a tax credit equaling the amount of tax paid on their vehicles. Corporations are also eligible to receive the tax credit.

“Under my plan, each year, all West Virginians who own a vehicle would receive a full dollar for dollar refund for personal property taxes paid to the county Sheriff’s in 2022 and every year going forward. The refundable credit is paid from the West Virginia General Revenue Fund and does not in any way interfere with the property tax revenue stream guaranteed to local governments and school boards since 1932. My plan guarantees that our local first responders, counties, cities, and school boards keep their constitutionally guaranteed revenue while at the same time it allows WV taxpayers to share in this historic surplus. Call your legislator and tell them to vote for this and vote for it now.” WV Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

The tax credit will apply retroactively to January 1, 2022.